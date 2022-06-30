Let’s support Albert Commey to save Ghana football - Micky Charles reacts to match-fixing allegations

President of Techiman City Charles Kwadwo Ntim

President of Techiman City Charles Kwadwo Ntim popularly known as Micky Charles, has called for support for Albert Commey following his comments on some Ghana Premier League ( GPL) teams engaging in fixed matches.

The deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold alleged that games involving Hearts of Oak and RTU, King Faisal and Legon Cities, Eleven Wonders had been fixed on the final day of the season.



According to Micky Charles, match-fixing has been a canker in the GPL for a long time and he is not surprised experienced administrator Albert Commey is also voicing it out.



“It’s not a new matter. I have always been saying that league matches are fixed. If you listened to Yahaya Commey, he has been part of those teams he mentioned. And for Kurt Okraku’s administration, he was the campaign manager. He doesn’t talk and I am sure he is fed up that’s why he burst out. This is not news to me”, he said on Happy FM.

“We all watched Hearts of Oak’s performance in the MTN FA Cup and compare it to their last four games to end the season. This canker has gone on for so many years. Albert Commey wants to save the image of Ghana football and we all need to be involved. It’s not only his fight, but we must all get involve”, he added.



“Albert Commey has started a campaign and we the fans, footballers, media should support it and uproot it so our competition will be sanitized and competitive”, he added.