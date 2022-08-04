Let’s use Accra 2023 to stimulate the economy – LOC chair

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

The Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, is rallying Ghanaians to support the August 4, 2023 Games.

Today, August 4, 2022, is exactly 365 days to the opening ceremony of the continental showpiece.



Ghana’s capital – Accra, will host over 3000 technical officers, journalists, and global celebrities with a TV and online audience of over 5.5 billion next August.



Speaking from his base in Birmingham where the LOC is currently attending the Commonwealth Games Observer Overview Programme Dr. Ofosu-Asare believes the Games present a great opportunity to energise the Ghanaian economy.

“We need to take advantage of this opportunity and prepare very well to host the Games and benefit from it and I believe that we stand a chance of benefiting from it,” he said.



“The ripple effects on our economy would be staggering. If you look at how businesses are benefitting from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham we can do the same,” he added.



The Games will witness 10 to 15 days of exciting contests of brain and brawn by about 5000 elite athletes and coaches from over 50 African countries in over 20 carefully selected sporting disciplines.