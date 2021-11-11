‘Let the calculations begin’ - Ghanaians react to Black Stars 1-1 draw against Ethiopia

The Black Stars are back on the calculation table

• The Black Stars have been held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers

• Ghanaians on social media have already begun calculations to look at Ghana’s chances of making it to the playoff stage



• Ghana scored through Andre Dede Ayew



The Black Stars today put up a substandard performance in their matchday five World Cup qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirate Stadium in South.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew’s freekick goal was not enough for Ghana to get the three maximum points as the Ethiopian national team drew 1-1 with the Black Stars.



Ghana needed to win the match to keep their hopes of qualifying out of Group G but the team ended up dropping points.



The draw now puts Ghana in a difficult situation as the Black Stars need to win by a two-goal margin without conceding against South Africa on Sunday, November 14, at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.



South Africa still maintains their lead on the Group G table as they host Zimbabwe at the FNB Sports Stadium for their matchday five game.

Ghanaians after the game have voiced out their frustration on the team’s poor performance and their inability to beat the Ethiopians today.



Some too have commended the team for their efforts but have urged them to play above themselves in the last game against South Africa in Cape Coast as the destiny of the country with regards to World Cup qualification depends on that game.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:





No guy in his right senses will watch this black stars team whiles Hasaacas ladies are playing. They are the only better team in Ghana currently. Dstv nor Dey broadcast kwasia matches???????????? — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) November 11, 2021

lets be honest, this black stars team don't deserve to play in the world cup — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) November 11, 2021

KUDUS is a MONSTER and yes he is the FUTURE ???? ???????? BLACK STAR ???? ???????? — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) November 11, 2021

Thoughts from Ghana’s first half



• The defenders have played themselves into trouble a couple of times • The midfield isn’t working



• Kamaldeen and Kudus have been lively



• Boakye-Yiadom has not seen much of the ball



• We are not pressing enough



#ETHGHA #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/6FsN5Xrqk0 — Lawrence Baidoo???????? (@kweku_lawrence) November 11, 2021

Dede Ayew is scoring goal for Ghana black stars with no big player but Messi is yet to score a league goal for Psg with big players like Neymar and Mbappe. Levels. — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) November 11, 2021

Everything under Nana Akufo Addo is a mess ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ #BlackStars cant even school a team like Ethiopia ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GxmsDCd1vK — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 11, 2021

The Ethiopians got hard names ????????????????????????????????????????????????????#Blackstars go for the win???? https://t.co/cLZ2oXVAl5 — KøKø ???? (@AnselmChioma) November 11, 2021

Forget Partey and Kudus, the most dependable one: Jojo Wollacott. This keeper doesn't give stress. #blackstars pic.twitter.com/r3qYXWOxFn — Gate watcher ????(Crowd following= mistakes) (@DarlingKof1) November 11, 2021