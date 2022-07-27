0
Menu
Sports

Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong returns to first team training

20210709 NB B04 Training 12940 366703 XL Jeremie Frimpong

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong did not rest after being substituted due to injury in Leverkusen's friendly against Udinese Calcio on July 21st.

On Monday, the 21-year-old was spotted training with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Frimpong was hit on the ankle during the friendly before the start of the competitive season.

Frimpong signed for German side Bayer Leverkusen on 27 January 2021 for an undisclosed fee, on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Celtic.

Born in the Netherlands, Frimpong is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side. His family moved to England when he was seven years old. He is eligible to play for the Netherlands, Ghana, and England.

Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at the under-19 youth international level and made his international debut against Armenia U19 in November 2018.

Last season the former Manchester City player made 25 appearances in the German Bundesliga and scored one goal.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Government has printed GH22b worth of new cedis without parliamentary approval - Ato Forson alleges
Zanetor Rawlings saved me from hunger - Countryman Songo
Angry Kwesi Pratt walks out of a live radio interview
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson