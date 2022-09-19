0
Menu
Sports

Leverkusen manager deems Callum Hudson-Odoi as an important player for his team

Hudson Odoi Leverkusen1 1 610x400 Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Gerardo Seoane says he has been impressed with English-Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi since his arrival at the club.

According to him, the youngster has already become an important player for his side.

“Hudson-Odoi helps us with his technique & agility, also that he can change his position during the game. That is very valuable for us as a team,” Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane said.

The Chelsea youngster sealed a loan move to the German Bundesliga team this summer.

This was after it became clear that he will not be playing regularly for the English Premier League side.

He is already playing an important role for his new club as he pushes to merit a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams