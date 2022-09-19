Leverkusen manager deems Callum Hudson-Odoi as an important player for his team

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Gerardo Seoane says he has been impressed with English-Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi since his arrival at the club.

According to him, the youngster has already become an important player for his side.



“Hudson-Odoi helps us with his technique & agility, also that he can change his position during the game. That is very valuable for us as a team,” Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane said.



The Chelsea youngster sealed a loan move to the German Bundesliga team this summer.

This was after it became clear that he will not be playing regularly for the English Premier League side.



He is already playing an important role for his new club as he pushes to merit a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.