Levski has not yet paid its debts to Nasiru Mohammed

Thu, 4 Nov 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Levski continues to struggle with the difficult financial situation at the club.
After the "blues" finished the case with their former coach Petar Hubchev, the obligations to Nasiru Mohamed are on the agenda.
The Ghanaian left in April after not being paid more than three salaries.
He had more than a year to go before his contract expired.
According to various sources, the debts of the "blues" to Nasiru are about BGN 800,000.
The representative of the general sponsor of Levski Palms Bet Lachezar Petrov announced that this obligation is on the agenda for the team.
Nasiru returned to Hecken, but has been recovering from a knee injury since early August.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Andre Ayew's next goal for Al Sadd will surpass his father's record at the club
- Kevin-Prince Boateng and new girlfriend get matching tattoos
- Raphael Dwamena back on the pitch a week after collapse
- Eric Ocansey doubtful for Kortrijk game against Beerschot this weekend
- Everton interested in Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba
- Read all related articles