Lewandowski keeps Poland hopes alive whiles Wales, Turkey and Switzerland look to progress today

Lewandowski

Source: Betway Ghana

The final round of Euro 2020 group games start on Sunday, with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales all hoping to join Italy in the last-16.

Italy have already guaranteed their spot in the next round after winning both of their opening two games, and will secure first position in Group A as long as they avoid defeat in their final group match against second-placed Wales.



A point at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome would also be enough to guarantee Rob Page's unbeaten side their own place in the knock-out stages, although even a defeat coupled with a goal difference swing of less than five over third-placed Switzerland would see them finish second.



The Italians did not even qualify for the World Cup in 2018 but back-to-back 3-0 wins have continued their unbeaten run to 29 matches in all competitions, and have heightened talk that the 2012 finalists could return to the top in this year's European Championships.



Gerard Moreno's missed penalty condemned Spain to a frustrating second draw of Euro 2020 as Robert Lewandowski earned Poland a 1-1 draw in Seville.



Alvaro Morata got Spain off to the perfect start with the opener on 25 minutes, vindicating Luis Enrique's decision to start him after his catalogue of misses in their opening goalless draw with Sweden.

Lewandowski introduced himself to the tournament in style with an exquisite header early in the second half, as he became the first Poland player to score at three European Championships.



Spain were handed the chance to restore their lead just three minutes later when Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder was rather harshly penalised following a VAR review for stepping on Moreno, but having dusted himself down, the Villarreal striker was denied by the post.



The draw keeps Poland's qualification hopes for the knockout stage alive, they remain bottom of Group E, a point and a place behind Spain, with it all to play for in the final group games.



Euro 2020 update is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18 years