Liberia President George Weah commends Asamoah Gyan at ‘Legyandary’ book launch

Asamoah Gyan

Liberia President, George Manneh Weah has lauded Asamoah Gyan after the former Sunderland striker successfully launched his first autobiography titled ‘Legyandary’ on Saturday.

Weah celebrated Gyan in a speech delivered on his behalf by Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah. He said countries should honour people who have contributed to the all sectors of society.



President Weah also urged the 36-year-old to use his stature to promote Ghana. President Weah further noted that Gyan has left an indelible mark on the history of Ghanaian football and will always be respected.



The book which talks about Gyan's playing career was launched at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra which had Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, and Emmanuel Adebayor, and El Hadji Diouf all in attendance.



Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong, and Mahama Ayariga.



Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.

Freedom Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 to acquire a copy of the book at the event.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







