Liberty Professional edges closer to Premier League return after Tema Youth win

Seedorf Asante Celebrating With His Teammate After Scoring The Match Winner Against Tema Youth Seedorf Asante celebrating with his teammate after scoring the match winner against Tema Youth

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Division One League outfit, Liberty Professionals are inching closer to a return to the Ghana Premier League after a hard-fought win over Tema Youth in the ongoing 2021/22 Division One League campaign.

From a goal down in the first half, the ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ came back to record a 2-1 away win at the Tema Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Tema Youth took the lead before the break from an Evans Osei Owusu fine strike but Blaise Macadjei canceled it in the 54th minute.

The game then proved for a draw until Seedorf Asante struck to grab the match-winner in the 83rd minute for the visitors. It also helped them to complete a double of Tema Youth following a 2-0 scoreline in the first round of matches.

With the results, the one-time premier league side overtakes Tema Youth on top of the league table in Zone three of the league with three points margin.

Liberty Professionals now have 55 points whilst Tema Youth has 52 points with four matches to end their league season.

