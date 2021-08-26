Liberty Professionals Academy wins maiden Kantanka Cup

They took home a giant trophy, medals, and a cash prize of GH₵5,000

Source: GNA

Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals Academy has won the maiden edition of the Kankanta Cup played at the La McDan Park.

They emerged champions of the eight-team gala after beating Jayash Academy 2-0 in the finals of the competition.



They took home a giant trophy, medals, and a cash prize of GHC5,000.



Jayash Soccer Academy who had a stellar outing at the tournament were awarded GH₵3000.00 while their midfield gem Ishmael Nii Otu was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.



The two-day football tournament was played to honour Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka who celebrates his birthday on August 26, 2021.

It was also played to honour the "Star of Africa" who is regarded in the world as one of the greatest multi-dimensional scientists and technologists as well as his exploits in the religious field.



The tournament was graced by top Ghanaian football personalities Laryea Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Kwesi Appiah, Godwin Attram, Ben Nunoo Mensah (Ghana Olympic Committee President), Cudjoe Fianoo (Ghana League Clubs Association Chairman), and top Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata.



The likes of Great KOSA, Charity Stars Football Club, Desidero Football Academy, Kingdoko Babies Football Club, Dreams Babies, and Attram De Visser Soccer Academy were participants in the tournament but couldn't make it to the finals of the competition.