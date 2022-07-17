Liberty Professionals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Tamale City to fight for AshantiGold’s Ghana Premier League spot

Ashantigold S.C

The Ghana Football Association has decided to hold a play-off game between the three second-placed clubs in the Division One Leagues, with the ultimate winner replacing the demoted AshantiGold SC in next season's Ghana Premier League.

Tamale City FC, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC, and Liberty Professionals will compete in a three-way league to determine who will replace AshantiGold SC in the Premier League.



This follows the Appeals Committee's decision to uphold the Disciplinary Committee's decision to demote AshantiGold to Division Two League over match-fixing.



Tamale City FC, Ebusua Dwarfs FC, and Liberty Professionals FC finished second in their Division One League Zones, respectively.



The three teams will compete in an all-play-all league format, with the winner advancing to the Premier League.

The fixtures will be as follows:



Team A vrs Team B, Team B vrs Team C and Team C vrs Team A



A draw will be held for the teams to pick A, B, or C to ensure fair parings.