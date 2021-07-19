Liberty and Dwarfs join Allies as relegated clubs from Ghana Premier League

Liberty have been relegated from the GPL

Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have joined Inter Allies as the relegated clubs from the Ghana Premier League as the 2020/21 season concluded on Sunday.

Liberty drew 0-0 with King Faisal at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. The result favoured the Isha Allahu Boys as the maintained their top-flight status while the Scientific Soccer Lads suffered relegation after 22 years.



Ebusua Dwarfs picked three points in their final game as they beat Bechem United 2-1 but it was not enough to secure their safety.



The two clubs along with Inter Allies, who were relegated three weeks ago, will compete in the Division One League next season.

Kotoko were handed 150,000 Ghana cedis dummy cheque and 40 medals for finishing second after they were beaten 1-0 by Elmina Sharks at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Sharks’ victory ensured they beat the drop as they entered the last round of matches in the relegation zone.