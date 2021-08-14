Liberty teenager Abraham Wayo close to joining Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel

Sat, 14 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Liberty Professionals attacker, Abraham Wayo is close to sealing a move to Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 18-year-old winger is expected to land in Tunis in the coming days to undergo his medical examination and subsequently sign his contract.
The highly-rated teenager had an impressive campaign in the Ghana Premier League 2020/2021 season with Liberty.
Wayo scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 appearances and also won three man-of-the-match awards in the process.
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, and a host of other clubs were chasing the right-winger.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call on Chief Iman
- Great Olympics coach Annor Walker confirms Gladson Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak
- GoldStars identifies former Kotoko coach Michael Osei to succeed Kobina Amissah
- Great Olympic board chair blesses Gladson Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak
- Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu to marry girlfriend Zainab Mohammed
- Read all related articles