Liberty vs Tema Youth: Referee attacked in the presence of police

A photo of the incident at the Tema Sports Stadium

The Division One League game between Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth was marred with controversies as the officials were attacked by two hooligans.

Tema Youth hosted Liberty Professionals at the Tema Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for the top-of-the-table clash in the Division One League.



From a goal down in the first half, the ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ came back to record a 2-1 away win in Tema to boost their chances of qualifying for the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming 2021/2022 season.



But in the course of the game, the match officials on the day were attacked by the fans in the full glare of the police and other security officers who were present at the stadium.



The incident was captured on video as one of the referees was punched in the belly by one of the hooligans.

It is not clear whether they were fans or team officials, but these individuals were inside the pitch.



Watch the video in the post below:



