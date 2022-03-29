Light goes off as Black Stars train at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium

The Black Stars saw their training session interrupted on Monday evening at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash against Nigeria's Super Eagles.
The Black Stars arrived in Abuja on March 28, for their crucial World Cup qualifier against their West African rivals on March 29.
The Stars proceeded to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium led by the technical team to wrap up preparations for the world cup qualification decider.
To the surprise of the team, the floodlights at the Stadium went off for a while, hampering the progress of the training.
While inquiries are currently being made, it is unclear whether it was intentional sabotage from the Nigerians or an unfortunate power outage.
PURE MAFIA WORK: Mafia Tactics!!! Stadium floodlight off as Black Stars train at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash.#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/4sms6l2FVZ
— Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) March 28, 2022
