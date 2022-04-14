0
Sports

Ligue 1 clubs chase Asante Kotoko star Franck Mbella

Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga.jfif Franck Thierry Etouga Mbella, Asante Kotoko star

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to a report made by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Asante Kotoko star Franck Thierry Etouga Mbella has regarded as a significant transfer target for French Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Saint Etienne.

Turkish club Fenerbahce and German Bundesliga club Dortmund are also interested in signing the talented Cameroonian attacker.

On 12 October 2021, Etouga Mbella signed for Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal and was to join the club in Dubai who were in a pre-season tour in UAE.

Prior to his signing Kotoko had signed his compatriot Georges Mfegue making him the second Cameroonian to join the club in two days.

He made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors on 28 November 2021 coming on the 90th minute to make a cameo debut in a goalless draw against Karela United.

The attacker has been a key player for the Kumasi based club this season scoring 16 goals.

