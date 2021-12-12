Lil Win’s New Edubiase beats Future Stars 1-0 in Division One League game

Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ with match officials

Actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ was part of New Edubiase’s squad that defeated Future Stars 1-0 in matchday 4 of the Division One League.



Alhassan Abdul Mumin scored the only goal in the game in the 25th minute that saw New Edubiase earn the maximum three points at the Nana Gyamfi park.



Alhassan Abdul Mumin was also awarded the most valuable player in the game.

The win is a vital comeback for New Edubiase after losing their previous match to Hasaacas in matchday 3.



Despite making the squad, Kwadwo Nkansah was an unused substitute for the game as he warmed the bench.



After the game, Lil Win took to Twitter to react to his side's victory over Future Stars. He wrote, ‘We are winners today. Yenko nkoaaa.’



Lil Win joined the club at the start of the season and has made a couple of appearances for the club since then.



New Edubiase have signed experienced players like Alex Asamoah 'Makwekwe' and Malik Akouwah.