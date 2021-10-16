Lilwin signs two-year contract with New Edubiase

Lilwin has joined Edubiase

Ghanaian lower-tier side New Edubiase United has signed popular Ghanaian Actor Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” on a two-year contract.

The club unveiled six new players on Friday in a ceremony ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season with the popular actor among the players.



The Kumawood Actor is going be to club ambassador and also a player of the team for the next two seasons.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Odiasempa Kwame Owure on Wamputu Sports, Lilwin said “It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United. I play in the Number 7 position or even in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me. The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play.

I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United no team will score us.”



He added that “I don’t know any player who is in the Ghana Premier League who is more expensive than me.”