Linda Mtange: Meet Hearts of Oak's 20-year-old midfielder from DR Congo

Linda Mtange Fb4uUwqWIAAa5nA.jfif Midfielder, Linda Mtange Don

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have signed DR Congo under 20 midfielder Linda Mtange Don ahead of the new season.

Hearts of Oak bought the 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Congolese outfit AS Dauphin Noir after undergoing successful trials at the club.

Linda Mtange featured in some of the pre-season friendly matches for Hearts of Oak where he scored a goal against Ebony Stars.

The new Congolese player adds up to two new international players who have joined the Phobians ahead of the new season.

Hearts of Oak now have Cameroonian international Junior Kaaba as well as Yassan Ouatching from the Central African Republic.

The Rainbow club have boosted all departments of their team ahead of their campaign in the CAF Confederations League and the betpawa Premier League.

Hearts of Oak begin their league campaign in an away match against Aduana Stars at Dormaa.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
