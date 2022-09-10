Linda, Salifu out; Barnieh, Konadu in as Hearts name squad for GPL opener against Aduana

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Samuel Boadu has announced a 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for their opener of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.

The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.



However, the team will be without the services of Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Mamane Lawali, and new signing Linda Mtange.



New signings Eric Esso, Junior Kaaba, Zakaria Yakubu, and Yassan Ouatching will relish the opportunity to start in the season opener.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



Below is the 25-man Hearts of Oak squad



GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Eric Ofori Antwi



DEFENDERS



Caleb Amankwah



Samuel Inkoom



Dennis Korsah

Rashid Okine



Zakaria Yakubu



Robert Addo Sowah



Mohammed Alhassan



Konadu Yiadom



Fatawu Mohammed



MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kodie



Suraj Seidu



Gladson Awako



Amankwah Baafi



Eric Esso



ATTACKERS



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Junior Kaaba



Enoch Asubonteng



Yassan Ouatching



Gideon Asante



Kwadwo Obeng Junior



Isaac Mensah



Benjamin Yorke