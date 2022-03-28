Linford Asamoah’s management expertise propels Black Princesses to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women’s WC

Black Princesses, Linford Asamoah’s management expertise propels Black Princesses to qualify for WC

Executive Council (Exco) member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Linford Asamoah Boadu has won big with the Black Princesses after using his expertise in management to help the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup.

Tasked to chair the management committee of the Ghana Women’s U-20 team, the Eastern Regional Football Association boss has excelled at the highest level, making sure that the team throughout the qualifiers had the needed support.



Courtesy of the team’s 5-1 aggregate win over Ethiopia in the final round of the African qualifiers, commendations have been in order not only for the Princesses and its technical team but the management committee as well.



With the feat, Linford Asamoah Boadu has become the first Exco member under the Kurt Okraku administration to lead a national team to qualify for a world cup tournament.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM’s Jacob Kwabla Aborvor, Mr. Asamoah Boadu has indicated that he is excited for himself and for the team as well for fighting to book a place at this year’s world cup.



“I feel very good. When I was given the Princesses I was reluctant because I wanted a male team. But I motivated myself and at the end of the day after engagements with the team for some time my love for women’s football increased.

“Since then I have been making sure the team is always supported so that we qualify and I’m so happy that I’m the first Exco member [under Kurt Okraku’s administration] to qualify the national team for the world cup,” Linford Asamoah Boadu shared.



While applauding the efforts of GFA boss Kurt Okraku to support women’s football in the country, the exco member also assured that every support will be given to the Black Princesses to ensure the team performs well at the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 world cup tournament.



“Kurt Okraku’s love for women’s football is unprecedented. His love for women’s football is great. If you look at the support the GFA has given to women’s football since this administration came is amazing.



“I’m sure when we go to the world cup we are going to break the record and the Black Princesses will do better by getting to the semi-finals, finals, and if possible bring home the title,” Linford Asamoah Boadu added.



The 2022 edition of the biennial tournament is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica from Wednesday, 10 August, to Sunday, 28 August 2022.