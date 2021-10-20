0
List of players signed Asante Kotoko in transfer window

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have so far announced the signing of 14 players ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Asempa FM’s SportsNite show’s Jonathan Asiedu, popularly known as Sokoban Fatilow, has given a lowdown on players signed by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team since the start of the transfer window opened.

Below is the list of players signed by the Ghana Premier League record-winners

Mefegue Omgba

Etouga Mbella

Stephen Amankona

Samuel Boateng

Samuel Appiah

Richard Boadu

Isaac Oppong

Richmond Nii Lamptey

Clinton Opoku

Maxwell Agyemang

Augustine Agyapong

Dickson Afoakwa

Joseph Amoako

Sheriff Mohammed

Kotoko are expected to sign two more players in the coming days.

