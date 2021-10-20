List of players signed by Asante Kotoko in transfer window

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have so far announced the signing of 14 players ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
Asempa FM’s SportsNite show’s Jonathan Asiedu, popularly known as Sokoban Fatilow, has given a lowdown on players signed by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team since the start of the transfer window opened.
Below is the list of players signed by the Ghana Premier League record-winners
Mefegue Omgba
Etouga Mbella
Stephen Amankona
Samuel Boateng
Samuel Appiah
Richard Boadu
Isaac Oppong
Richmond Nii Lamptey
Clinton Opoku
Maxwell Agyemang
Augustine Agyapong
Dickson Afoakwa
Joseph Amoako
Sheriff Mohammed
Kotoko are expected to sign two more players in the coming days.