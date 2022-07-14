Listen to Kwabena Agyepong's commentary on Hearts vs Kotoko game in which Mohammed Polo dazzled

Mohammed Polo in action

The fabled story of Mohammed Polo is told by the many who watched him as the most exciting display of footballing talent in Ghana’s history.



As far as they are concerned, Ghana has never been home to a more gifted player than the ‘magnificent’ Polo.



He was gracious, elegant and with a feet that caressed the ball like a mother would do to her day-old baby.

In the views of Kwabena Yeboah, not even the great Lionel Messi compares to the Nima-born and bred Mohammed Polo.



In this video, the NPP’s Kwabena Agyapong who subscribes to the notion that Polo is the best Ghanaian footballer runs a commentary on a Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko match in which Polo dazzled.



The game was a June 4 game played in 1990 at the Accra Sports Stadium, in the presence of then head of state, Jerry John Rawlings.



Hearts of Oak defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 and won the trophy but it was the performance of Mohammed Polo that caught the attention of official matchday commentator, Kwabena Agyapong.



The winger gave a beautiful pass from the Hearts of Oak area which fed to the Hearts of Oak striker who scored the opener.

Polo was once again involved in the second goal for Hearts of Oak.



