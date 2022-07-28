0
Listen to your heart before coming to Iraq - Shafiu Mumuni advises Mohammed Alhassan

Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Iraq-based Ghanaian striker, Shafiu Mumuni, has advised Hearts of Oak player Mohammed Alhassan to listen to his heart before completing his reported move to Iraq.

Shafiu confirmed that an agent contacted him about the Hearts of Oak defender.

According to the former Al Khabara player, Mohammed Alhassan could be transferred to Iraqi side Al-Kahraba by an unnamed agent.

"An agent in Iraq inquired about Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan from me. He wanted to know if I know him, so I told him I have even played the national team with him.”

“The agent told me he is in talks with Mohammed Alhassan over a move to Al Kahraba and I told him it will be a good move,” he said.

The former Ashanti Gold striker then advised Alhassan to make his decision based on his heart.

“I will advise Mohammed Alhassan to follow his heart in making a move abroad,” he said.

The Black Galaxies (local Black Stars) defender is on the verge of leaving Hearts of Oak, as talks to renew his contract, which expires in October 2022, have stalled.

