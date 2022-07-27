Liverpool hasn't shown interest in Bilbao youngster Nico Williams

Atletic Bilbao player, Nico Williams

EPL club, Liverpool has denied showing interest in Atletic Bilbao player, Nico Williams.

Nico Williams, Inaki's younger brother, has been linked to Liverpool. At least, that is what has been reported in various English tabloids.



The youngster's contract with Athletic expires in 2024 which makes the story from the English tabloids strange.



Also, Liverpool forums don't know how the club was linked to Nico in the ongoing transfer window.

Nico Williams' contract is set to be renewed by Athletic and the footballer is happy at the club and wants to stay.



On 11 May 2020, Williams was promoted to the reserve team in the Segunda Division B. He made his first team and La Liga debut on 28 April of the following year, coming on as a second-half substitute.



Williams scored his first two goals for the Lions on 6 January 2022, in a 2–0 win over Atletico Mancha Real in the campaign's Copa del Rey. Seven days later, he scored the winning goal in a 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid.