Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah Chelsea 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says it will be prudent for Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal at the expiration of his contract.

The youngster who has been on top form the Gunners in recent times current contract will elapse at the end of the season.

The England youth star has bagged four goals in his run of five starts and has become an important player for Mikel Arteta side.

According to Carragher, he does not see Nketiah becoming the first-choice striker for Arsenal and has therefore entreated him to move on.

"Yes [Arsenal should try to keep him] but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on."

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah, who has rejected contract renewal offers from the Gunners is yet to decide on his future.

WATCH TWI NEWS
