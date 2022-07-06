0
Loan move for Felix Afena-Gyan not off the table - Oliver Arthur

Felix Afena Gyan Models In New AS Roma Jersey For Next Season Striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Felix Afena-Gyan’s agent, Oliver Arthur has disclosed that the talented teenager could be sent out on loan for next season.

According to the agent, although the loan move is not something that is the first option on the table, it is something that could happen in the summer transfer window.

“It’s something that can happen but as at this moment, it’s not something we have gone deep into it. I think that he needs to finish the season [last season] and then we sit down and plan with the club.

“I have to know the project of the club, I don’t know the programme they have for him. If next season for example, Tammy Abraham is going to leave then it’s possible he can stay on and get a lot of playing time.

“If the club also thinks that he needs more experience then we go forward. He is young and we are open to anything that brings his development.” Oliver Arthur told Radio Gold Sports.

Last season, Felix Afena-Gyan came to the limelight when he bagged a brace as a substitute for AS Roma.

He is rated highly by manager Jose Mourinho who has been helping him to develop.

Source: footballghana.com
