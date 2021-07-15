Local coaches are doing well – Former Kotoko coach Didi Dramani

Didi Dramani, Former Asante Kotoko Coach

Former Asante Kotoko Coach Didi Dramani has rallied support for local coaches as he believes they are doing very well.

Using Samuel Boadu, who has won the Ghana Premier League within four months as Hearts of Oak as an example, Didi Dramani said local coaches should be encouraged to achieve more.



"Yes our local coaches are doing well and Samuel Boadu who has won the Best Coach Award has started a good job which I did some with Kotoko during my stay.A good coach must always think about transforming Players and the team as a whole".



"I will not say we should always rely on our local coaches alone because it’s good to have a collective nature of people with different knowledge and experience. When they [foreign coaches] come, it even helps us to learn from them in a vice versa," he said on West 87.9 FM.

Didi Dramani after winning back to back titles at Kotoko headed abroad to work at Nordsjaelland. His three-year spell at the Danish club ended recently.



