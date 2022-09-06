0
Local players must earn their minutes - George Boateng on Black Stars call-up

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has urged the local players who get the opportunity to be part of the squad to fight and earn playing minutes in the team.

Players in the Ghana Premier League over the years have struggled to get a place in the Black Stars squad and those who are fortunate to be in the team barely get playing minutes.

Commenting on this issue , George Boateng who has been a Black Stars assistant coach since March 2022, said the technical handlers will give equal opportunities for all and won't select players based on where they play.

“We are always considering local players and we always say to the local players, if you come to the Black stars, think that you are also good enough to be there.”

“I can understand these boys [home-based players] watch those players [Kudus, Partey, Djiku] on TV, and then all of a sudden, you end up in the same dressing room as them.”

“You have to try your best. Give your best because you are not here [Black Stars] to make up numbers,” the former U-23 Aston Villa coach said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the only player in the Ghana Premier League named in Ghana's 29-man-squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

