Long jump record holder Deborah Acquah threatens to quit over lack of support

Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah

Deborah Acquah is Ghana's indoor long and triple jump record holder

Deborah Acquah won a silver medal at the 2019 African Games



Deborah Acquah would compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games



Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah, has stated that she will quit athletics after the World Championships if she does not get the support she needs.



Acquah who holds the national record in high jump revealed that the high cost of training could force her out of the sport.

She explained that after her scholarship which caters for part of her training expires, she would have no other option to quit the sport due to her inability to raise funds.



“This is my last year in the NCAA, after that, I will be off scholarship, and I have been telling people I might quit. Because as it stands I cannot afford to be an athlete so I need support,” Deborah Acquah told Citisports.



According to her, she cannot afford to work because being an athlete requires her full attention. She hinted that she would welcome any form of support.



“I do not mind where the support comes from but if I do not get anything I will stop, because I cannot work and also be a full-time athlete. It is very difficult”