Losers and winners from Black Stars' participation in 2022 Kirin Cup

Manaf Nurudeen(L) and Mubarak Wakaso(R)

The squad assessment by the Black Stars technical team continued as the Kirin Cup presented another opportunity for the squad to prove their worth as the FIFA World Cup draws closer.

Some players are certain that without injuries, their slot in the squad for the World's biggest international showpieces is safe.



Meanwhile, others would have to make a case for themselves with every little opportunity they get at the Black Stars.



Otto Addo presented only 18 players for the Kirin Cup with most of his key players missing due to personal reasons and injuries.



Ghana lost the first game 4-0 to Japan and won 3-1 on penalties against Chile to place third in the Kirin Cup.



GhanaWeb looks at players who made a statement with their performance and also those who will bite their fingers for letting the opportunity slide.



Fatawu Issahaku - Loser



Fatawu Issahaku did not come good in the Kirin Cup after having average performances in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

His desperation to score from distance made him squander many chances by ballooning the ball.



He has the drive and power as he showed during his time at the Ghana U-20, but it seems not to be working for him at the senior level.



Generally, as exceptional as he was while with the Black Satellites, his progress has not been as fast as Ghanaians anticipated.



He was criticised a lot during the two games in the Kirin Cup for trying to shoot from any position.



His spot at the World Cup looks shaky as Ghana look to complete the nationality switch of some top Ghanaian players born in Europe.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi - Loser



Otto Addo sent a depleted team to the tournament with his first two goalkeepers ruled out due to injuries.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in goal for two consecutive matches, the AFCON qualifiers against Central Africa Republic and the Kirin Cup opening game against Japan.



He conceded a total of 5 goals in the two matches, 1 against CAR and 4 against Japan.



Although he cannot be blamed for all the 4 goals he considered against Japan, the St. Gallen goalkeeper's performance was below-par.



In both games, he failed to show that he is capable of competing for the first spot. His chances of going to the World Cup keep fading per his performance.



Mubarak Wakaso - Loser



Mubarak Wakaso's inclusion in the Black Stars generated a lot of controversies. The Shenzhen F.C midfielder had to prove that he still got it despite not playing competitive football in 2022.



He started both games against Japan and Chile and his performance may propel Otto Addo to scratch his head if Wakaso's name comes up for the World Cup.

He could not shield the defense as the coach would want from his defensive midfielder. Also, the team could not build through unlike Otto does with Baba Iddrisu or Thomas Partey.



Manaf Nurudeen - Winner



Manaf Nurudeen was duly given the opportunity to prove his worth in Ghana's game against Chile, which was his first full debut.



He came top, kept a clean sheet, saved two penalties and grabbed the headlines.



The KAS Eupen goalie was heavily involved in Black Stars build-up and his ability to pick a pass, either long or short was impactful.



The match ended scoreless after 90 minutes and per the rules of the tournament, it had to be decided on penalties.



Manaf guessed right in all four Chile penalties and saved two as one went over the bar.

With his qualities at age 23, he will only get better with opportunities. Also, sending him to the World Cup will help Ghana in the long run in nurturing his talent to become a trusted number one who has seen it all.



Dennis Korsah - Winner



Since Asante Kotoko skipper, Adul Ganiu in 2020, no local player had started a game for the Black Stars Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Korsah was handed a starting berth against Japan and he did not disappoint.



His performance earned him minutes another against Chile in the second game.



Korsah made a case for himself and all he will need is to be consistent for Hearts of Oak in the new season.



If a local player would be considered for the World Cup, he is the first to look out for because of his performance in the Kirin Cup.



