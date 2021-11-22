Losing FA Cup to Hearts of Oak inspired us to victory - Coach Thomas Duah

Interim Head Coach of Ashanti Gold SC, Thomas Duah

Interim Head Coach of Ashanti Gold SC, Thomas Duah, has disclosed that their painful defeat to Hearts of Oak in last season’s MTN FA Cup inspired them to beat their opponents.



Two goals from Yaw Annor and Abdul Salam handed Hearts of Oak their first defeat of the season.



Coach Thomas Duah who is the interim head coach at Ashanti Gold following the dismissal of Ernest Thompson Quartey lauded his players for acting in accordance to his instructions.

He said, “the players listen and acted according to my instructions, that is why we won.”



When asked if the win was a revenge for their loss to Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup, the coach said, "We can say it all resulted in it because if you look at how we played in the FA and yet we didn’t win, it was painful. So we were determined to win.”



According to him, the team shouldn’t be pressured to win the Ghana Premier League now because, “Right now we are taking one step at a time because I can’t say I have gotten a full squad.”



