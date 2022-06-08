0
Losing World Cup ticket to Ghana one of the worst days of my career - Alex Iwobi

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi says that losing the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana is one of the worst nights of his footballing career.

The Everton midfielder was suspended from the World Cup playoffs after getting a red card at the 2021 AFCON  tournament.

Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before playing a 1-1 draw with their fierce rivals at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

A Thomas Partey goal which passed through Francis Uzoho was enough for Ghana to qualify via the away goal rule.

Iwobi says he was disappointed his side missed out on the Mundial in Qatar to the Black Stars and it counts among his worst night in football.

“I missed the two qualifying matches [vs Black Stars] because I was serving a suspension from Afcon,” Iwobi told Completesports in Abuja.

“I watched the first leg in my house and the second leg I watched with my family.

“And you can imagine how disappointed we were when we lost the ticket for the World Cup.

“The boys tried, but Ghana got the results that gave them the ticket. It was a very very disappointing game. I felt so sad, and that must rank as one of the worst days of my career.

“Painful, but that is football for you. It is in the past now and we must move on.”

Nigeria since missing out on the World Cup have turned their focus on the Cup of Nations qualifiers hoping to grab a place in Côte d’Ivoire next year.

