Love for Black Stars is coming back – Andre Ayew

Black Stars have become unpopular since 2014 World Cup

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew believes the love Ghanaians have for the senior national team, the Black Stars is coming back.

The Black Stars have become unpopular among a lot of Ghanaians after falling to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and exited at the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Andre, however, thinks after an unconvincing display from the national team since 2018, Ghanaians are beginning to rally behind the Black Stars.



“I believe deep inside me that every single Ghanaian love the Black Stars,” he told Joy FM. “You can love your wife and be angry, and I think that is the relationship between the Black Stars and Ghanaians.



“The feeling I’m having is that they’re waiting for us to give them something to spark. I feel it’s starting to come.

“We will need the support from our nation. We can’t sit here and tell them we will win or they should bet we’ll win it [Afcon] but we need to feel they’re behind us.



“That is something we have to earn and I believe we’ve started on the right track by qualifying for the Afcon and if we give them a good run in the world cup qualifiers, the belief and confidence will be higher than it is currently.”



Ghana has booked its place in the final of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that is set to start in January 2022 and will kick start the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in September.