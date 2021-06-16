Lower-tier German side Wuppertaler SV signs Ghanaian defender Philip Aboagye

Philip Aboagye

Lower tier German regional soccer team Wuppertaler SV have completed the transfer of Ghanaian defender Phillip Aboagye from Rot-Weiß Ahlen.

German-born Ghanaian is a replacement for Jonas Erwig-Drüppel who has departed the club.



He was an integral member of the Rot-Weiß Ahlen side last season as he played 28 matches scoring once and providing three assists.



Speaking to the club’s media, the defender said, “I'm really looking forward to the challenge in the regional league with Wuppertaler SV. I see the best opportunity here to develop myself and to take the next important step for me”



“I can hardly wait to get to know my teammates and finally get started”

Sports director of the club, Stephan Küsters also said, " We are delighted that we have been able to win Phillip. He is a young player who can be used flexibly and has great potential Playing against us showed Phillip what he is capable of”



“He has a very good mentality for his age and wants to keep developing. We hope that we can help him and take the next step together” he added.



He has in the past played for lower tier sides Hombrucher SV, SG Wattenscheid 09 and VfL Bochum.