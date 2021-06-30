Ludogorets Razgrad announce permanent signing of Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Tekpetey

Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets Razgrad have completed the permanent signing of Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets from German side Schalke 04 last summer on a two-year loan deal.



After an impressive season with the Bulgarian top-flight side, Ludogorets have captured the former Black Stars player on a permanent contract.



The 23-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions for Ludogorets and scored four goals, helping them to win the Bulgarian league title for the 10th consecutive time.

Tekpetey moved from Ghana second-tier side UniStar Academy to the German Bundesliga in February 2021.



He has previously had loan spells at SCR Altach, SC Paderborn and Fortuna Dusseldorf.