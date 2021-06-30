Ludogorets Razgrad announce permanent signing of Bernard Tekpetey

Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets Razgrad have completed the permanent signing of Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm
Tekpetey joined Ludogorets from German side Schalke 04 last summer on a two-year loan deal.
After an impressive season with the Bulgarian top-flight side, Ludogorets have captured the former Black Stars player on a permanent contract.
The 23-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions for Ludogorets and scored four goals, helping them to win the Bulgarian league title for the 10th consecutive time.
Tekpetey moved from Ghana second-tier side UniStar Academy to the German Bundesliga in February 2021.
He has previously had loan spells at SCR Altach, SC Paderborn and Fortuna Dusseldorf.
- William Opoku-Mensah hits hat-trick as Mukura Victory thump AS Muhanga
- Ostersunds FK captain Samuel Mensiro wears rainbow armband in friendly victory against AIK Stockholm
- Sadat Karim on target for Halmstads BK against Hacken in pre-season
- Hertha Berlin confirm Kevin-Prince Boateng's availability for pre-season
- Opoku and Lomotey return to Amiens SC for pre-season training
- Read all related articles