Ludogorets will be in the group stage of the Champions League - Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey Ludogorets Debut 1.png Bernard Tekpetey

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After the 2-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers, Ludogorets attacker Bernard Tekpetey spoke to the media.

He stated that he had not lost hope, Tekpetey expressed his belief that Razgrad will qualify for the Champions League group stage.

"It was a very difficult game for us. The atmosphere was very difficult. Thank goodness we finally made it through. We have to train and work on those things,” said the attacker.

"We knew they were going to attack us. We were trying to escape from these attacks, to defend ourselves. If we were playing our normal game, things would be different. We will watch and analyze the match," he added.

“When I came off the field I told my guys I knew we were going to pull through. I had the confidence that we would succeed even after their second goal. Maybe some of my teammates were nervous. You must always be confident that you will succeed,"

"No one can say about Dynamo. We can go there and beat them seriously. Anything can happen. We always have to play well. We will play very difficult matches, I am sure. We have given our lives to this game and we have to give it our all. I am sure we will be in the Champions League groups," he ended.

