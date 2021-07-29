Lumor Agbenyenu completes move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has joined Greek club Aris Thessaloniki in the ongoing transfer window, according to reports.
The left-back joins the Greek Super League side from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon after terminating his contract.
Lumor terminated his contract after failing to secure a place in the Sporting Lisbon team where he was loan out on two occasions.
He joined the team in 2017 from Portimonense in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 2.5 Million Euros but never played any competitive game for the side.
Lumor had loan spells at Turkish side Goztepe and Spanish club Real Mallorca.
The 24-year-old passed his medicals on Thursday afternoon and signed a two-year contract with the Greek club.
Lumor Agbenyenu will be hoping to get an injury-free season in order to rediscover his form ahead of his new adventure and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September with the Black Stars.
