Lumor Agbenyenu to leave Aris Salonica this summer

Lumor Agbenyenu Goztepe Yw4v7pd2un0515z1exofjkhxx Ghana defender, Lumor Agbenyenu

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Lumor Agbenyenu will leave Greek side, Aris Thessaloniki, Footballghana.com can exclusively confirm.

The left-back joined the Super League outfit on a two-year deal, bringing an end to a largely unsettled spell with Portuguese fold Sporting CP.

Agbenyenu has made a total of 10 appearances for the club in the ongoing season.

He has struggled to cement his place in the team after joining the club two years ago.

Lumor is a product of Ghana's lower division side Wassaman United, who first sent him out on loan to Porto’s youth side in 2014-15.

After one season with the Dragons, he headed for another loan at Portimonense, who ultimately signed him on a permanent contract.

In 2017, he joined German lower-tier side 1860 Munich on loan, after which he permanently switched camp to Sporting after a fine season in Bundesliga 2.

His first task was to help Sporting negotiate the second half of the 2017-18 term, making a limited seven league outings.

Lumor’s little game time forced him out on loan, first to Goztepe in the Turkish league, and then to Mallorca in La Liga.

Back with Sporting last season, he made no appearances, signaling an imminent end to his time with the club.

Source: footballghana.com
