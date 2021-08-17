Luton Council partner Ghana Paralympic Committee for Disability Sports Development

Mayor of Luton Council Cllr Mahmood Hussain and Samson Deen President of Ghana Paralympic Committee

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The English Town of Luton has expressed interest to enter into a partnership deal with the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana to help create awareness, develop and construct a positive outlook for people living with disability.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mahmood Hussain, in a meeting with the President and Executives of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, indicated the willingness of the Town to serve as hosts for the Ghanaian Para contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.



The immediate-past mayor of Luton, Cllr Marie Lovell, who was the first woman of Ghanaian descent to be elected to a mayoral office, said Ghana and Luton share lot in common, in areas of diversity and hospitality thus an opportunity to establish a long-lasting relationship through the partnership with the NPC.

On his part, the President of NPC, Mr Samson Deen expressed his appreciation to the Mayor and people of Luton for their warm reception and readiness to offer a helping hand to the Ghana Paralympic Team. Deen also enumerated the several invaluable benefits the Town of Luton Council and UK as a whole will get in return by this agreement.



The Ghana Paralympic Committee President led a delegation delegation from Luton Council the Ghana Embassy, Ghanaian Sports Administrators based in UK and Journalists to inspect the ultra modern facilities at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton, which is expected to serve as the camping base and training centre for the Ghana Paralympic Team in all preparations for the qualifying events leading up to 2022 Commonwealth Games