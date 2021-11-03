Lyon defender Jerome Boateng named in French Ligue 1 ToTW for matchday 12

Defender, Jerome Boateng with teammates

Ex-German international of Ghanaian descent, Jerome Boateng has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week for matchday 12.

The experienced defender joined Olympic Lyon in the summer from German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.



In the games he has played in the French Ligue 1 since the 2021/2022 football season commenced, Jerome Boateng has excelled and is now a regular in his team.



Over the past weekend, the centre-back was in action when his Lyon outfit defeated Lens 2-1 at home.



With his top performance recognized, Jerome Boateng has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week for Round 12.



Below is the list of all players that made the Team of the Week:



GK, Gauthier Gallon (Troyes)

FB, Jimmy Cabot (Angers)



CB, William Saliba (Marseille)



CB, Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)



FB, Jonathan Gradit (Lens)



DM, Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont)



CM, Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

AM, Neymar (PSG)



WF, Ángel Di María (PSG)



WF, Franck Honorat (Brest)



ST, Andy Delort (Nice)