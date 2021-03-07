Lyric Chanel: 13 year-old-girl wey inspire di world through her battle wit brain cancer

Lyric Chanel die from brain cancer at di age of 13 on March 5th, 2021.

Before she die, di 13 year old bin document her cancer journey on social media and dis capture di heart of many pipo, she be huge fan of Cardi B and Beyonce.



Lyric love to dey dance and rap and she live life to di fullest as she battle di disease for two years.



During her cancer battle, Lyric continue to dey use songs and rap to inspire pipo all around di world. Sotee her story gain di attention of huge artists like Beyonce and Cardi B.



One year before she pass on, Beyonce bin send Lyric some clothes from her IVY PARK collection. She also sing to her before she die.



Cardi B also enta Instagram to share Lyric story and say she inspire her.

American rapper, Trae tha Truth also support her as im follow her for hospital visits according wetin tori pipo for ABC 13 report.



Who be Lyric Chanel? How Lyric Chanel cancer journey be?



Lyric Chanel na 13-year-old girl wey live for Houston, Texas.



She document her battle wit brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma on Instagram and she get almost 600k followers.



Lyric go usually do YouTube videos and post to her account (Yhung.chanel_) and she get plenti pipo wey dey follow her story.

She develop brain cancer at di age of 11 and bin go through plenti surgeries.



For May 2020, Lyric bin post for her Instagram page say her "tumor don become smaller", but later for August she release anoda post for IG to share say di tumor don grow slightly.



And by March 4th 2021, her parent take to Instagram to share say Lyric only get days to live: "We Just get news from Dr say Lyric dey Die and only get days to live…. Dis na di hardest words wey we go hear".



Dem bin create GoFundMe page for her for December 2020 and dem don almost reach dia goal of $200,000.



Before she pass, many pipo bin tok during her Instagram live sessions wia she showcase her journey and battle living wit cancer, to tok say Lyric dey encourage and inspire dem a lot.