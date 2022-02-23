MAX TV Boxing Arena show in flying start

Amin Lamptey is the host of the show

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A leading sports media outlet in Ghana Max Television has introduced a new live boxing programme to be hosted by Mohammed Amin Lamptey, the renowned boxing aficionado and the number l Ring Announcer in Ghana.

The one hour (3 pm-4 pm)programme started on Monday, July 2021 and it's expected to continue.



Amin Lamptey, the host had in the studio for the maiden edition of the programme, Michael Neequaye, a renowned boxing Referee/ Judge and a member of Ghana Boxing Authority and Cecil Nii Teiko, a seasoned Sports Journalist and a boxing analyst.



According to the host, the show is designed to bring to Max TV cherished viewers, the latest, the hottest and the exclusive from the local pot of Ghana Boxing and World Boxing.



The maiden show focused on the Ghana Professional Boxing League(GPBL)which started on Saturday, February 19th,2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Amin Lamptey and his panellists discussed how Imax Media Group and Ghana Boxing Authority agreed on the boxing league concept and signed a five(5)year contract to that effect and had Imax Media Group officially registered as the main promoter of the boxing league in Ghana.

They also talked about sponsorship and highlighted how Premium Motors provided two Renault vehicles for the best gym and overall best boxer for the league championship.



Highlights of juvenile, amateur and professional fights from the league were shown and panellists offered their analysis and perspectives as we countdown to the next fight night on 5th March.



Brief highlights of the presentation of some items to best boxers for the night by the General manager of TCL, Lesley was shown and the panellists provided their views on how such gifts can motivate boxers to live up to the billing.



Viewers are encouraged to be part of next week's programme as the host promises to give his best shot with greats in the likes of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Nana Yaw Konadu, D.K poison and seasoned boxing pundit in Ghana and beyond on the show.