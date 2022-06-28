MLS outfit FC Cincinnati aapluads Hearts of Oak for retaining MTN FA Cup title

Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the FA Cup

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit FC Cincinnati has lauded Hearts of Oak for retaining the MTN FA Cup after beating 10-man Bechem United in the final on Sunday.

The victory sees the Phobians clinch their 12 FA Cup trophy.



Samuel Boadu becomes the first coach to retain the title since the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefi achieved the feat in 1999 and 2000.



Bechem United took the lead in the final minutes of the first half as fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium went frenzy.



Unfortunately, the celebrations will not last. Hearts of Oak equalised through Caleb Amankwa, whose goal cancelled out the earlier strike from Emmanuel Avornyo.



Later in the second half, Hearts of Oak put up a determined performance that saw the team impress even the neutral fans.

At the hour mark, the defending champions made their efforts count with a good team play which was finished off by birthday boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Six minutes later, Bechem United star man Augustine Okrah received a red card after an attack on a linesman, forcing the team to finish the match with 10 men.



In the end, Hearts of Oak did well to manage time to secure a 2-1 win in the final to retain the MTN FA Cup title.



