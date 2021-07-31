MLS side Charlotte FC names Faisal Chibsah as technical director

Abdul Chibsah, Head of Recruitment for Charlotte FC's Academy

Faisal Abdul Chibsah, a Ghanaian coach, has been named Head of Recruitment for Charlotte FC's Academy in Major League Soccer.

Following his remarkable coaching skills with promising youngsters in the United States of America, the significant appointment was revealed on Friday.



Abdul Chibsah joins Charlotte FC as the club's new Academy Head of Recruitment, bringing with him extensive expertise in talent discovery, data analysis, and team administration from the grassroots to the professional levels.



“We are privileged to have Chibsah oversee all recruitment and scouting for the Academy,” says Lock.



“The USSF-licensed coach joins us after similar roles with the University of Delaware and Philadelphia Union.”



Chibsah will take over after Alex Martinez, who will become a full-time Academy Coach.

The former Charlotte Independence midfielder will now serve as Academy Coach for all Academy teams while also heading the U12 Discovery Program squad.



“I’d like to thank Marc Nicholls and the leadership group for the opportunity to serve at Charlotte FC,” says Chibsah.



“I look forward to contributing to the development of the game, in and beyond the Carolinas, and assisting our young talents reach their sporting and academic dreams,” he added.



Chibsah was previously the Academy Head of Recruitment at the University of Delaware and the Philadelphia Union.



He was a leading candidate for the position of Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association approximately a year ago.