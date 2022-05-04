MLS side FC Cincinnati completes signing of Hearts of Oak SC promising youngster Salim Adams

Salim Adams

Major League Soccer in America side FC Cincinnati has announced the signing of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC promising youngster, Salim Adams.

The youngster joined the Phobians on loan from Ghana Division One League Zone Two team New Edubiase FC before the start of the season.



He’s been very helpful to the phobias this season and is one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League and has joined the American team on a season-long loan.



Read Full Statement By FC Cincinnati:



FC Cincinnati 2 announced today that they have acquired midfielder, Salim Adams, on a loan through 2022, with an option to purchase, from Ghanaian club Accra Hearts of Oak, pending league and federation approval, in addition to ITC and work authorization.

Adams joins FCC 2 as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak, the Ghanaian champions. Adams is the first player to arrive from hearts of Oak as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.



“I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati,” said Tyrone Marshall, Head Coach of FC Cincinnati 2. “He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and to the environment we’re trying to create.”



The 19-year-old from Ghana has scored three goals in his 23 appearances in defensive midfield for Hearts of Oak, including a man-of-the-match performance in the 2022 President’s Cup victory against Asante Kotoko.



TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 acquire midfielder, Salim Adams, on a season-long loan, with an option to purchase, from Ghanaian club Accra Hearts of Oak.