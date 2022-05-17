MND Jawula praises GFA for sanctions imposed on Ashgold and Inter Allies over match fixing

AshantiGold and Inter Allies

Veteran football administrator, Lepowura Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula has eulogized the leadership of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for the stringent sanctions taken against AshantiGold and Inter Allies in a match-fixing scandal.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday demoted the two clubs to Division Two for playing a fixed game during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The action relates to when Ashantigold beat Inter Allies by 7-0. An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.



Alhaji Jawula, who is a former GFA chairman speaking in an interview said the punishment meted out to the teams involved, would deter others who want to mar the game and put it in disrepute.



"The magnitude of the sanction is in the right direction, and I think is the first of its kind in the top tier of Ghanaian football it clearly meant to deter other teams and it is a good precedent," he told GNA Sports.



"Match-fixing has never been a good thing for the progress of the game and it should not be encouraged at all. I think the sanctions by the Disciplinary Committee are in line with the regulations of the GFA, so it is the way to go," he said.

He advised that similar stringent actions should be taken against issues of hooliganism at various match venues where perpetrators are left to face the full rigor of the law.



Meanwhile, both clubs have been slapped with a GHC 100,000 fine.



