MS Soccer Academy appoint highly-rated Ghanaian coach Lambert Osei Owusu

PHOTO 2022 08 24 11 22 37 1 Lambert Osei Owusu (right) after signing the contract

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Kumasi-based club announced the capture of the technical and tactical brains as their new Head Coach after pruning down a list of possible applicants.

The CEO of MS Soccer Academy Mr Mark Sena said the club is delighted to have succeeded in securing the signature of the new coach.

"It's been a very tough campaign, especially last season because of our young and inexperienced players. But we have corrected our mistakes and will go for it again this season with a coach who knows the terrain better."

Coach Lambert is a former River Plate Athletic, Adom FC and Young Chelsea coach with valuable experience and will immediately take charge of the club for the  2022/23 season.

Former head coach Abu Harrison, who has been with MS Soccer Academy for many years has now been elevated to the Technical Director position and Head of Scouting.

Source: footballghana.com
