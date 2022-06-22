MTN FA Cup: 6 players expected to light up the final in Kumasi

Players excepted to light up MTN FA Cup final

GhanaWeb Feature

All is set for the MTN FA Cup final between giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak after failing to defend their Ghana Premier League title and finishing outside the top four will have another opportunity to end their season with a major silverware.



Bechem United finished 3rd on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table making it one of their best campaigns in the last decade.



The Hunters after winning their maiden FA Cup trophy against Okwahu United in 2016 will have another chance to win the competition on Sunday.



However, Bechem faces a huge test against the record holders of the competition Hearts of Oak who are hoping to pick up the remaining ticket for Africa.



Ahead of the crucial final game, we take a look at six players who are expected to light up the final.

Samuel Osei Kuffour



One of the most outstanding defenders in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season and has been a top transfer target for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak according to multiple reports.



Bechem United conceded the third least goals in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after Asante Kotoko and Medeama and Samuel Osei Kuffour was the Marshall in that defence.



He will be key for the Hunters if they can stand the might of the Phobians in the finals.



Augustine Okrah



His outstanding performance for Bechem United earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

The winger scored 14 goals in the season and has been the main man for Bechem United since joining them from Asante Kotoko before the start of the season.



He will be the main man the Phobians should look out for if they can grab the second ticket for Africa.



Clinton Doudo



Arguably the best teenager in the season, Clinton Doudo was a thorn in the flesh of defenders and fans will expect his firepower in the finals.



He has already started attracting interest from some European clubs and needs to use the finals against Accra Hearts of Oak to prove to his possible employers that he is the real deal.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

He has proven to be a big game player since joining Accra Hearts of Oak three years ago. He ended the season with eight goals and was the top scorer for the Phobians in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Having gone five games without a win and losing the last four, Barnieh will be the one the Phobians will be counting on to put smiles on their faces as they eye a ticket for the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



He was integral in the Hearts of Oak team that won the competition against Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2021.



Sulley Muntari Mohammed



Experience always counts and Hearts of Oak will have the legendary Sulley Muntari in their squad as they face the Hunters in the finals.



Sulley Muntari has already won the President's Cup against Asante Kotoko and his outstanding performance in that game was glaring for all to see. Hence, the Hunters should watch out for him.

Richard Attah



You need your goalkeeper to be on his A-Game in the final game and Richard Attah proved that against Ashantigold in 2021 by saving three penalties in the shootout and scoring the winning kick.



He hasn't been lucky in the just-ended season as he has suffered various degrees of injuries but a full-fit Richard Attah will give you a hundred performances and Samuel Boadu will be counting on that.



Author: Joel Eshun



JE/BOG